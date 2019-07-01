Irish low cost airline to launch flights to Georgia

1 July 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan to expand direct flights with Turkey
Economy 11:16
Number of incoming Georgian tourists down in Turkey
Tourism 11:11
Kazakhstan to develop Alakol Lake tourism
Tourism 29 June 10:41
Conference of America-Georgia Business Council held in Tbilisi
Georgia 28 June 19:29
EU and Eastern partners discuss environment protection
Economy 28 June 17:57
Factors impacting economic growth in Georgia revealed
Economy 28 June 17:15
Latest
WB to help Uzbek Airlines become hybrid airline
Economy 11:24
Turkish business circles ready to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:23
Kazakhstan to expand direct flights with Turkey
Economy 11:16
Head of AzerTelecom speaks about Digital HUB program at Business Forum in Switzerland (PHOTO)
ICT 11:15
Number of incoming Georgian tourists down in Turkey
Tourism 11:11
Iranian currency rates for July 1
Business 11:11
Canada, Australia and Denmark ready to hire Iranian workforce
Iran 11:09
Declaration of 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee to be adopted in Baku
Politics 11:04
Number of incoming Iranian tourists up in Turkey
Tourism 11:02