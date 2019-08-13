Iran's new airport terminal Salam to operate international flights

Tehran, Iran, Aug.13

Trend:

Deputy Director of Imam Khomeini Airport Company announced transfer of Terminal One international flights to Salam Terminal, Trend reports citing ISNA.

The Salam Terminal of Imam Khomeini Airport was inaugurated by the president on June 18, 2019. Since then, the issue of transferring part of international flights from the Terminal I of Imam Khomeini Airport to this terminal was discussed and necessary agreements were reached.

“Salam Terminal has been added to our airport resources, thus having increased the capacity of Imam Khomeini Airport,” Hassan Khoshkhoo said. "Six foreign and domestic airlines including Bravo Airways, Aseman Airlines, Salam Air, Azerbaijan Airlines and RAQI Airways have agreed to use Salam Terminal."

"Other flights will be transferred to Salam Terminal soon. Connecting flights will be operated from Terminal One and international flights which have a direct origin and destination will be operated from Salam Terminal,” he added.

