List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16
By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:
Presently, Azerbaijani citizens may visit 66 countries without a visa, Trend reports on Aug. 16 referring to the Henley and Partners updated passport index.
According to the updated passport index, Azerbaijan ranks 78th in the list. Japan and Singapore rank 1st. People with Japanese and Singapore passports are allowed to visit 189 countries without a visa.
Among the Asian countries, Azerbaijani citizens may visit Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives; among European countries - Albania, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Serbia; among African countries - Madagascar, Namibia, Rwanda; among the countries in America - Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Nicaragua. They can also visit all CIS countries, except Turkmenistan, without a visa.
List of countries that Azerbaijani citizens may visit without a visa:
|
Countries
|
1.
|
Albania
|
2.
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
3.
|
Bahamas
|
4.
|
Bangladesh
|
5.
|
Barbados
|
6.
|
Belarus
|
7.
|
Bolivia
|
8.
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
9.
|
Vanuatu
|
10.
|
Haiti
|
11.
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
12.
|
Georgia
|
13.
|
Dominica
|
14.
|
Zimbabwe
|
15.
|
Indonesia
|
16.
|
Jordan
|
17.
|
Iran
|
18.
|
Cape Verde
|
19.
|
Kazakhstan
|
20.
|
Cambodia
|
21.
|
Qatar
|
22.
|
Columbia
|
23.
|
Comoros
|
24.
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
25.
|
Laos
|
26.
|
Lebanon
|
27.
|
Mauritius
|
28.
|
Mauritania
|
29
|
Madagascar
|
30.
|
Macao
|
31.
|
Malawi
|
32.
|
Malaysia
|
33.
|
Maldive Islands
|
34.
|
Marshall Islands
|
35.
|
Micronesia
|
36.
|
Mozambique
|
37.
|
Moldova
|
38.
|
Namibia
|
39.
|
Nepal
|
40.
|
Nicaragua
|
41.
|
Niue
|
42.
|
Cook Islands
|
43.
|
Pakistan
|
44.
|
Palau
|
45.
|
Russia
|
46.
|
Ruanda
|
47.
|
Samoa Islands
|
48.
|
Northern Macedonia
|
49.
|
Seychelles
|
50.
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
51.
|
Serbia
|
52.
|
Syria
|
53.
|
Somalia
|
54.
|
Tajikistan
|
55.
|
Timor-Leste
|
56.
|
Togo
|
57.
|
Tuvalu
|
58.
|
Turkey
|
59.
|
Uganda
|
60.
|
Uzbekistan
|
61.
|
Ukraine
|
62.
|
Montenegro
|
63.
|
Sri Lanka
|
64.
|
Ecuador
|
65.
|
Jamaica
The 66th country that Azerbaijani citizens may visit without a visa is Armenia.
While commenting on this issue, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend that there are no diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia due to the occupation of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia. Apparently, this fact was not taken into account when compiling the list.
