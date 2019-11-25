Wizz Air launches direct flights from Georgia to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has launched direct regular flights from Georgian Kutaisi International Airport to Bologna (Italy), Trend reports referring to the airport.

The airline will operate flights twice a week.

From 2020, Wizz Air will launch two more flights in the direction of Nice and Cologne.

In early November, flights from Bologna and Marseille (France) to Kutaisi were launched by low-cost Irish airline Ryanair. The flights on both routes are carried out twice a week.

Wizz Air appeared on the Georgian aviation market in 2012, and in September 2016, the company’s first base in the region opened at the Kutaisi International airport in Imereti region.

In 2018, the company transported more than 587,600 passengers from and to Kutaisi International airport.

