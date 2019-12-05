Introduction of tax benefits for tourism development expected in Azerbaijan

5 December 2019 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Tax benefits for those providing travel services and those who have recently begun activities in tourism sector are expected to be introduced in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) CEO Florian Sengstschmid said at the 2nd General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, Trend reports.

According to the ATB CEO, the application of tax benefits may stimulate the further development of the tourism business in the country.

Positive changes are expected in 2020 after the Law on Tourism has been adopted, Florian Sengstschmid said.

According to Florian Sengstschmid, the results of surveys in Shaki and Lankaran indicate that the least satisfaction of respondents is related to airfares, the local travel market (tours) and the quality of the transport system.

"It is necessary to develop these areas. In order to achieve this goal, it is important to establish cooperation and jointly develop recommendations. It is also important to create and regularly update the information base. We must apply innovations and advanced technologies for the development of the tourism sector. A joint working group will be created between the Hotel Association and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board to study this issue in subsequent years," Sengstschmid said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Flow of Iran's tourists to Azerbaijan increases
Tourism 10:06
About 40,000 tourists from China visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 4 December 18:06
Over 20,000 tourists from Uzbekistan visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 4 December 17:51
Over 25,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 4 December 17:41
Over 100,000 tourists from Israel and US visited Turkey in October
Turkey 2 December 19:02
Azerbaijan may use rural houses to accommodate tourists
Society 30 November 11:31
Latest
Tax accounting in Uzbekistan to become more independent
Finance 14:21
Will fuel price rise in Georgia? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:19
Construction company talks on commissioning big housing estate in Baku
Construction 14:11
Number of vehicles used in Turkey up
Turkey 14:07
Kazakh president approves republican budget for 2020-2022
Kazakhstan 14:05
Deposit campaign of Azerbaijan's AtaBank continuing
Society 14:00
Miroslav Lajčák: Real risk of escalation remains in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:42
Georgia's ministry forecasts electricity consumption, import decrease
Oil&Gas 13:37
Russian energy minister wants to continue cooperation with Saudi
Russia 13:34