Georgia's tourism industry has encouraging trend

This year, an encouraging trend has been observed in the tourism industry in Georgia, the head of the National Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili said, Trend citing the Georgian media.

The head of the National Tourism Administration held a presentation on assigning Georgia the status of the host country of the world's largest tourism fair ITB Berlin-2022.

The event was attended by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava and German Ambassador to Georgia Hubert Knirsch.

“January 2020 began with impressive growth rates, which are equal to 19-20 percent, both in the average number of visitors and tourists. A fairly serious increase is observed in terms of tourist spending, which contributed to the growth of income in January from tourism by 20 percent,” Kvrivishvili said.

"The fact that Georgia has become the host country of the world's largest tourism fair ITB Berlin is a very important event both for our tourism industry and for the whole Georgia," said Turnava.

According to her, the decision to hold ITB Berlin-2022 in Georgia is recognition of the fact that Georgia is one of the safest, fastest growing, interesting, attractive and new markets, which at the same time maintains its traditions.

