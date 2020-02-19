Number of tourists coming from Belarus to Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The number of people who came from Belarus to Azerbaijan increased by 14.2 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, amounting to 14,841 people, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency on Feb. 19.

A source in the agency said that Azerbaijan's tourism potential was presented to 25 Belarusian tourism companies at the Travel Connections Minsk event held in Minsk, Belarus' capital, on February 18.

The presence of Minsk-Baku direct flights, the application of a visa-free regime, the absence of a language barrier, contributing to an increase in the number of tourists was emphasized at the event.