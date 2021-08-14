Download IATA Travel Pass app before your flight, get bonus on COVID-19 test

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

Trend:

Passengers of Azerbaijan Airlines and Buta Airways participating in the testing of the IATA Travel Pass program will receive a bonus on the COVID-19 test before departure, Trend reports.

The IATA Travel Pass is an app installed on smartphones running on Apple iOS and Android that allow passengers to download their COVID-19 test results and in the future also information regarding vaccination. The application will help to reduce the time for pre-flight formalities.

At present, passengers traveling on the below flights can test the IATA Travel Pass app:

AZAL - Baku-Istanbul-Baku (GYD-IST-GYD)

AZAL - Baku-Moscow-Baku (GYD-DME-GYD)

Buta Airways - Baku-Istanbul-Baku (GYD-SAW-GYD)

Buta Airways - Baku-Zhukovsky-Baku (GYD-ZIA-GYD)

The application will be available for all passengers departing from Azerbaijan on the above flights, as well as for the citizens of Azerbaijan arriving in the country.

Passengers who have provided their digital passports through the IATA Travel Pass application will be served in priority order at the check-in counters. They will also be able to go through the border control via priority lane (Fast Track) upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Detailed instructions for using the application are available on the Airline's website: https://www.azal.az/en/information/iata-travel-pass.