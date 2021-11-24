Iran updates COVID-19 protocols for international travelers

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 24

Trend:

Anyone arriving in Iran will be required to present proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, and on the other side, all Iranian travelers must provide a negative PCR test before leaving the country, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mohammad Reza Seif announced the new order for all air passengers traveling to and from Iran.

According to the latest protocols of the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, all foreign national airline passengers to Iran ages 12 years and older must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96-hours of travel, in addition to proof of vaccination.

Iranian travelers must provide a negative PCR test before leaving the country, Seif said.