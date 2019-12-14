Azerbaijan inks MoU on ASAN Railway drones project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and IDRAK Technology Transfer LLC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the ASAN Railway project, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The memorandum was signed by Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov and President of IDRAK Technology Transfer LLC Hikmet Abdullayev.

The purpose of the Memorandum is to promote cooperation in joint implementation of the innovative project of ASAN Railway drones for the implementation of small passenger and cargo transportation by rail, as well as ensuring safe and flexible movement to the districts.

ASAN Railway is an innovative system for railway trips, the most environmentally friendly means of transportation, providing high-quality safety with the help of electronics, robotics and internet solutions, as well as access to any place and at any time.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news