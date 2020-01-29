Georgian Civil Aviation Agency decides on direct flights with China

29 January 2020 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA) decided to prolong the suspension of direct flights to and from China to prevent the spread of coronavirus in country at a meeting held on January 28, 2020, Trend reports via the GCAA.

“As part of preventive measures to avert the spread of coronavirus in Georgia, direct flights with China has been temporarily suspended,” the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA) said.

The agency added that the suspension of the flights lasts up to the end of the winter navigation season (March 29, 2020).

"Chinese aviation authorities and the airline company China Southern have already been notified about the flight suspension," said GCCA.

Chinese airline company China Southern used to carry out direct flights on the route Beijing-Urumqi-Tbilisi three times a week.

Meanwhile, direct flights between Georgia and China were also cancelled on January 25-27, 2020.

The virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019, causes severe acute respiratory infection and the symptoms mostly start with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

The virus has already caused over 100 deaths, spreading across China and to at least 16 other countries.

