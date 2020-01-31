Russian plant begins manufacturing wheelsets for Baku Metro

31 January 2020 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

Russia's Oktyabrsky Electric Railway Car Repair Plant, which is a part of Transmashholding JSC, started producing wheelsets for Baku Metro, Trend reports referring to the plant.

A contract for the production of 16 wheelsets was signed on Jan. 10, 2020.

Within three months, the plant will manufacture wheelsets for model 81-717/714 subway cars operated by Baku Metro.

In 2018-2019, eight trains of the new model 81-765.B/766.B and 81-765.4B/766.4B were added to the fleet of Baku Metro. All rolling stock was produced at Russia's Metrovagonmash plant.

Baku Metro operates trains of the 81-717/714 type, as well as three Oka 81-760B/761B/763B trains.

Oktyabrsky Electric Railway Car Repair Plant has been manufacturing wheelsets for subway cars since 2007. In recent years, the company has been manufacturing new wheelsets for the subways of Sofia (Bulgaria) and the Russian cities of Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Samara. The plant has also repaired wheelsets for Moscow Metro.

