Uzbekistan to provide humanitarian aid to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan has prepared and sent a humanitarian aid cargo to China, which continues to battle the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

The aid was sent via the IL-76MD aircraft, which is on its way to Beijing.

As part of the sent package, the cargo includes: disposable sterile medical gloves, protective overalls, filtering face masks, special medical uniforms, medical masks, and medical gauze.

Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Health Bahodir Yusupaliyev leads the delegation on route to Beijing.

Uzbekistan also plans to send a second humanitarian cargo in the near future.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 1,000 people have died and over 45,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus (or COVID-19) outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.