Lufthansa suspends flights to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Germany’s Lufthansa airline company is suspending flights from Germany to Kazakhstan amid the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

The committee said that the company is suspending flights planned over the period from March 11 to April 24, 2020.

The airline operated regular flights Frankfurt-Almaty-Frankfurt (four times a week) and Frankfurt - Almaty- Nur-Sultan (three times a week).

Currently the airline intends to resume the flights to Kazakhstan starting from April 25, 2020.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin said that Kazakhstan will expand the list of the countries from which entrance into Kazakhstan is prohibited by adding France, Spain and Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,000. Over 119,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 65,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries. Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

