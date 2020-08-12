Georgia hosting over 750 foreign tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

As many as 751 tourists are visiting Georgia at the moment, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

"In turn, the number of business visitors since Georgia has opened its borders to several countries has exceeded 4,000," said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

Gakharia noted that business visits are extremely important to strengthen the Georgian economy at this time.

"Our obligation is to take care of the health of these people,” said Gakharia.

Georgia has opened its borders for travelers from five countries: Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, and each of has also opened borders for Georgia.

In addition, Georgia remains on the European Union's updated list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

Georgia has reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus on August 12, bringing the total number of cases to 1,278.

As of today 203 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

