Container cargo movement by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to Europe growing

Around 6,077 TEU containers were transported by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to the European countries from January through July 2020, the company’s press service told Trend.

According to the press service, the volume of containerized cargo transportation to European countries increased by 10 percent over the year.

As reported, the number of TEU containers transported in the reporting period of last year was 5,529. The bulk of the transported containers accounted for Georgia, Turkey, Italy, Ukraine and Belarus, noted the press service.

The construction of railways in Azerbaijan started back in 1878, and on January 20, 1880, the Baku-Sabunchu-Surakhani railway, with a length of 20 kilometers, was put into operation. Since then, taking into account the growing demand for cargo transportation, the railways in Azerbaijan have developed and improved.

Currently, the total length of the main tracks in the country is 2,954.74 kilometers, and the operational length is 2,133.07 kilometers, of which 803.3 kilometers are double-track, and 1,329.72 kilometers - are single-track. Some 1,169.17 kilometers or 54.82 percent of the total operational length of tracks are electrified, 964.9 kilometers, that is, 45.18 percent, are operated on diesel traction. Herein, 1,527.7 kilometers of tracks are equipped with an automatic signaling system.

