Georgia appoints charter flights in direction of Athens and Rome

Charter flights appointed in direction of Athens and Rome in Georgia, Trend reports via Tbilisi International Airport.

Tbilisi – Athens flight will be carried out on October 23 and Tbilisi – Rome – on October 25.

“Persons with a visa, invitation, or residence permit, who travel to Italy and Greece, must submit a document about status and travel insurance,” the Tbilisi International Airport said in a statement.

The limitations imposed on scheduled international air flights have been prolonged until 1 November 2020 in Georgia, said the statement issued by the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

Meanwhile, until now the deadline for the limitations on the implementation of regular international air traffic was set for September 30, 2020.

The mentioned decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

