Regular direct flights by several airlines resume in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Following Lufthansa, Air France, AirBaltic, and Wizz Air, regular direct flights on the Georgian air market will be resumed by Qatar Airways, LOT Polish Airlines, Aegean Airlines, and Ryanair, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian airline Georgian Airways will also restart regular flights.

The mentioned airlines used to perform only charter flights to Georgia as part of COVID-19 prevention measures, but starting November 1 they will be entitled to restore regular direct flights too.

The airlines will restore the suspended frequencies and directions in stages.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356