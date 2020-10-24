Iran Air resumes all flights to Europe after halt over COVID-19

Iran's head of airline’s public relations office Hossein Jahani said on Friday that Iran Air's scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germany, and Italy resumed after a halt over the coronavirus outbreak and are carried out on schedule, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Jahani said that "Iran Air now has about 7 European routes in a scheduled and specific way.”

He went on to say that, Iran Air flights to Germany, Austria, Spain, England, France, and Italy are now operating normally.

Iran Air’s flights over Rome in Italy, Karachi in Pakistan, Beirut in Lebanon, and Istanbul is going to be operated in the following months, he added.

It was in March 2019 that the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world became the main reason for Iran Air's flight recess to European countries.