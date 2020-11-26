Latvian AirBaltic cancels Riga-Tbilisi-Riga flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

The Latvian air company AirBaltic canceled Riga-Tbilisi-Riga flights till the end of December, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The reason for this is the epidemiological situation in Georgia.

As the representatives of the company say, AirBaltic had planned to launch flights in December but delayed them until December 31 due to an epidemiological situation in the country.

As for the January 1st, 2021, renewing Tbilisi-Riga flights by AirBaltic depend on the COVID-19 situation in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the low-budget company, Wizz Air also canceled Riga-Kutaisi-Riga flights.

