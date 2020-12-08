Road construction in one of Azerbaijan's districts completed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The construction of a 24-kilometer section of the new Alpan-Kurkun-Susay road in the village of Khynalig of Azerbaijan’s Guba district has been completed, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

"Khynalig village is the most important touristic territory of our country, where the provision of the convenience for the population with an alternative road is a necessity. In this regard, it became necessary to reconstruct the 24-kilometers length Alpan-Kurkun-Susay highway and construct a new additional Susay-Khynalig road with a length of 30-kilometers, as well as a road with a length of 4.8 kilometers located in the mountainous area from the specified road to the village of Gryz," said the agency.

"Considering the importance of ensuring the movement of the population and the development of tourism, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has completed construction work in the direction of Alpan-Kurkun-Susay, which is separated at the 9th kilometer from the Guba-Gusar highway of republican significance. The length of this section of the road (Alpan-Kurkun-Susay) is 24 kilometers," reads the agency's message.

"The carriageway was reconstructed in accordance with the 4th technical level, with two traffic lanes with a total width of 6 meters. The total width of the roadbed is 10 meters, the width of each shoulder is 2 meters," the agency noted.

"Moreover, 2 bridges were built on the Alpan-Kurkun-Susay highway. The bridges are 2 and 61 meters long, with 66 spans," said the agency.

"Currently, the construction of the Susay-Khynalig road with a length of 30 kilometers continues, which is a continuation of the Alpan-Kurkun-Susay road, as well as new highways leading to the village of Gryz, located in the mountainous area 48 kilometers from the specified road. Construction work is being carried out on a territory with difficult terrain and climatic conditions at an altitude of 1,500-2,500 meters above sea level," the message reads.

The construction of a new road with a total length of 58.8 kilometers will significantly improve passenger and freight traffic, connecting 8 settlements with a population of about 8,000 people with the Guba-Gusar road, as well as the village of Khynalig, located at an altitude of 2,350 meters above sea level and has a history of 5,000 years.

The construction of the road will lead to the expansion of the existing tourism potential and the creation of new routes, the agency stressed.

