Formula 1 announces kick-off date for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The leadership of Formula 1 has published the schedule on the start of races in the season - 2021, which starts on March 28 in Bahrain, Trend reports citing a message of Formula 1.
Accordingly, the schedule of the upcoming races is presented as follows:
Most of the Grand Prix races, as in previous years, will start at 16:00 local time. The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will kick off at 17:00. The away stages will generally start at 15:00, as in Japan, Canada, the US, and Brazil. The race in Australia will traditionally begin in the late afternoon at 18:00 local time. Later, at 20:00, only a new night race will begin, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 5th.
|
The Grand Prix
|
Date
|
Local time
|
Baku (GMT+4)
|
Bahrain
|
March 28
|
19:00
|
19:00
|
Imola, Italy
|
April 18
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
Not announced (N / A)
|
May 2
|
Н/А
|
Н/А
|
Spain
|
May 9
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
Monaco
|
May 23
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
Azerbaijan
|
June 6
|
17:00
|
16:00
|
Canada
|
June 13
|
15:00
|
22:00
|
France
|
June 27
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
Austria
|
July 4
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
The UK
|
July 18
|
16:00
|
18:00
|
Hungary
|
August 1
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
Belgium
|
August 29
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
The Netherlands
|
September 5
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
Monza, Italy
|
September 12
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
Russia
|
September 26
|
16:00
|
16:00
|
Singapore
|
October 3
|
21:00
|
16:00
|
Japan
|
October 10
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
The US
|
October 24
|
15:00
|
23:00
|
Mexico
|
October 31
|
14:00
|
23:00
|
Brazil
|
November 6
|
15:00
|
21:00
|
Australia
|
November 21
|
18:00
|
10:00
|
Saudi Arabia
|
December 5
|
20:00
|
20:00
|
Abu Dhabi
|
December 12
|
18:00
|
17:00
