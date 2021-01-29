Formula 1 announces kick-off date for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The leadership of Formula 1 has published the schedule on the start of races in the season - 2021, which starts on March 28 in Bahrain, Trend reports citing a message of Formula 1.

Accordingly, the schedule of the upcoming races is presented as follows:

Most of the Grand Prix races, as in previous years, will start at 16:00 local time. The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will kick off at 17:00. The away stages will generally start at 15:00, as in Japan, Canada, the US, and Brazil. The race in Australia will traditionally begin in the late afternoon at 18:00 local time. Later, at 20:00, only a new night race will begin, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 5th.

The Grand Prix Date Local time Baku (GMT+4) Bahrain March 28 19:00 19:00 Imola, Italy April 18 16:00 17:00 Not announced (N / A) May 2 Н/А Н/А Spain May 9 16:00 17:00 Monaco May 23 16:00 17:00 Azerbaijan June 6 17:00 16:00 Canada June 13 15:00 22:00 France June 27 16:00 17:00 Austria July 4 16:00 17:00 The UK July 18 16:00 18:00 Hungary August 1 16:00 17:00 Belgium August 29 16:00 17:00 The Netherlands September 5 16:00 17:00 Monza, Italy September 12 16:00 17:00 Russia September 26 16:00 16:00 Singapore October 3 21:00 16:00 Japan October 10 15:00 09:00 The US October 24 15:00 23:00 Mexico October 31 14:00 23:00 Brazil November 6 15:00 21:00 Australia November 21 18:00 10:00 Saudi Arabia December 5 20:00 20:00 Abu Dhabi December 12 18:00 17:00

---

