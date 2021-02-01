Turkmen Airlines announces another suspension of flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmen Airlines has extended the suspension of flights until February 28, 2021, due to measures to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic from entering the country, Trend reports, citing Turkmenportal information portal.

The following flights were canceled:

Ashgabat-Istanbul-Ashgabat

Ashgabat – Moscow-Ashgabat

Ashgabat-Saint Petersburg-Ashgabat

Ashgabat – Kazan – Ashgabat

Ashgabat-Minsk-Ashgabat

Ashgabat – Almaty -Ashgabat

Ashgabat-Frankfurt am Main-Ashgabat

Ashgabat-Birmingham-Ashgabat

Ashgabat- Amritsar- Ashgabat

Ashgabat-Delhi-Ashgabat

Ashgabat-Dubai – Ashgabat

Ashgabat-Abu Dhabi- Ashgabat

Ashgabat –Beijing-Ashgabat

Ashgabat-Bangkok-Ashgabat

Tickets are valid until December 31, 2021.

Previously, the Turkmen Airlines extended the suspension of flights until January 31, 2020.

Also, Turkmenistan introduced the mandatory presentation of a COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight. The certificate must be provided by both citizens of Turkmenistan as well as foreign citizens and stateless persons.

Previously, Turkmenistan received a shipment of medicines from the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO/Europe) to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the country.

WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19. During the visit, the sides held a meeting where Turkmenistan presented its program to fight infectious diseases. Furthermore, the Turkmen side noted that the country follows the WHO recommendations and is currently implementing a program to ensure preparedness for countering and responding to infectious diseases.

In addition, Turkmenistan is working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

To date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva