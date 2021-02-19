Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan talk implementation of infrastructure, transport, communication projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed opportunities for building up interaction with other regions of the world through the implementation of infrastructure and transport and communication projects, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

On February 18, 2021the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi within the framework of a working visit to Kazakhstan.

The ministers considered key aspects of the development of Uzbek-Kazakh relations, outlined plans for the further expansion of multifaceted cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In addition, the parties discussed the current situation in Central Asia and the progress achieved in comprehensively strengthening regional cooperation. Also, ministers noted the existence of favorable opportunities for building up interaction with other regions of the world through the implementation of infrastructure, transport, and communication projects.

The sides also focused on the importance of effective implementation of the trade, economic and transport-transit potential of the parties, the development of direct contacts between business entities, and the activation of ties between border regions.

Furthermore, the Kazakh side has been invited to the International High-Level Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities”, which will be held this year in Tashkent.

