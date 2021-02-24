Georgia simplifies entry rules for citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is simplifying the rules of entry for citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

Previously, citizens of these countries could get to Georgia only with a full vaccination document.

"Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have been added to the list of countries whose citizens will be able to enter Georgia using the PCR test from March 1. We will still maintain the current regime at the land borders," Garibashvili said.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356