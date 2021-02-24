Georgia simplifies entry rules for citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine

Transport 24 February 2021 15:23 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia simplifies entry rules for citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is simplifying the rules of entry for citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

Previously, citizens of these countries could get to Georgia only with a full vaccination document.

"Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have been added to the list of countries whose citizens will be able to enter Georgia using the PCR test from March 1. We will still maintain the current regime at the land borders," Garibashvili said.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Marketed gas production resources set to change by 2050
Marketed gas production resources set to change by 2050
Azerbaijan discloses volume of goods exported in Jan. 2021
Azerbaijan discloses volume of goods exported in Jan. 2021
Azerbaijan talks use of 'smart' services in liberated lands
Azerbaijan talks use of 'smart' services in liberated lands
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia eases some COVID-19 restrictions Georgia 15:59
Marketed gas production resources set to change by 2050 Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijan discloses volume of goods exported in Jan. 2021 Business 15:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 24 Society 15:50
JCPOA signatories require to take big steps towards commitments - Iranian MP Politics 15:44
Iran to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine with Russia by March Business 15:40
Azerbaijan talks use of 'smart' services in liberated lands ICT 15:37
Most of lending in communications and transport sector accounts for foreign currency in Azerbaijan Finance 15:31
Kazakhstan's banking sector faces pressure from global economic slowdown Business 15:30
Iran declares volume of exports-imports via Shahid Bahonar port revealed Transport 15:29
Denmark to ease some COVID-19 restrictions from March 1 Europe 15:23
Georgia simplifies entry rules for citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine Transport 15:23
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to rent lifting equipment Tenders 15:22
Iran to export five pharmaceutical products Business 15:22
Kazakhstan's Karachaganak Gas Debottlenecking Project progresses despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:22
Turkmenistan prepares to harvest licorice root Business 15:16
Karachaganak Petroleum Operating reports historical maximum liquid production Oil&Gas 15:15
Iran to begin its human trial phase of Razi Cov-Pars vaccine Business 15:09
Central Bank of Iran allocates funds to buy Indian COVID-19 vaccine Finance 15:07
German economy to shrink some 1.5% in early 2021 Europe 15:07
Iranian social media influencers to pay tax Finance 15:07
Azerbaijan reports 145 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:04
South Korea grounds all local airlines' Boeing 777s with PW4000 engines Other News 15:04
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency becomes first full-fledged member of IASP in region ICT 14:46
Huawei's solutions to help communication operators to simplify 5G network deployment Economy 14:43
Azerbaijan reveals Jan. 2021 crude oil exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 14:43
War crimes of chief of Armenia's General Staff - new facts revealed Armenia 14:42
Azerbaijan releases footage on airstrikes of Su-25 attack on Armenian Armed Forces during Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:34
Production of machinery and equipment up in Azerbaijan Business 14:31
India, Bangladesh to heighten diplomatic engagements in run-up to PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka Other News 14:24
Azerbaijan to become Eurasia’s third largest gas producer – GECF Oil&Gas 14:24
Plan for restoration of small mines in Iran overfulfilled Business 14:23
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy containers via tender Tenders 14:22
Deutsche Bank upgrades U.S. GDP forecast on stimulus push Europe 14:19
Number of real estate transactions in Tbilisi down Business 14:19
Turkmenistan’s Union of Industrialists, French MEDEF sign MoU Business 14:06
Koo targets 100 million users this year with 'micro-blog of India' tag Other News 14:01
Indian Air Force chief reaches Dhaka on 4-day visit Other News 13:58
India signs free trade agreement with Mauritius, delivers additional 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines Other News 13:57
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 13:57
Indian defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them Other News 13:54
Harmful microorganisms found in Russian chicken products imported to Azerbaijan Economy 13:48
Turkmenistan working on cybersecurity upgrades at Center of Digital Systems ICT 13:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.24 Finance 13:28
EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar to visit Georgia and Azerbaijan Georgia 13:23
Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Turkey by nearly 19% Oil&Gas 13:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam village of Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:10
President of Turkey to visit Turkmenistan Business 13:08
Foreign investments made in Iran's agricultural sector Finance 13:06
Uzbek telecom enterprise to buy metal structures for communication towers via tender Tenders 13:04
Uzbekistan, AIIB eye accelerating modernization of water supply systems in Bukhara region Uzbekistan 12:55
Georgia reports 443 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:50
Georgian TBC Bank predicts short-term fluctuations in lari exchange rate Business 12:50
Turkey reveals January 2021 volume of cargo shipment from Spain Turkey 12:49
German clothing brands interested in co-op with Uzbek clothing manufacturers Business 12:49
N. Macedonia talks on financing project to connect to Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12:48
N.Macedonia to get Azerbaijani gas via interconnection with Greece – minister Oil&Gas 12:41
Non-OPEC crude, other liquids’ supply to rise in 2022 – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12:23
Demand for compulsory insurance prevailed in Azerbaijani real estate market in 2020 - AIA Finance 12:11
MOL to reduce group-level emissions by 30% by 2030 Oil&Gas 11:55
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil transportation to Turkey down y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:40
Service industries play significant role in Turkmenistan's economy Business 11:37
Uzbekistan Railways, Indonesian travel association agree on operating charter flights Transport 11:37
Uzbekistan, Singapore discuss project on creation of cotton-textile clusters in several Uzbek regions Uzbekistan 11:37
Uzbekistan, Qatar consider development of interaction in tourism sector Tourism 11:36
RON-80 gasoline at Uzbek commodity exchange sold at starting price Oil&Gas 11:35
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 11:34
Turkey discloses number of Mersin port's received ships in January 2021 Turkey 11:34
Turkey records dropping revenues from cement export to Georgia Turkey 11:31
Revenues of Turkey from car export to US up since early 2021 Turkey 11:30
El Al begins 1,600 layoffs Israel 11:29
Demand for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars corridor growing - Turkish TCDD's head Transport 11:10
Turkey's revenue from exporting electrical goods to Iran down Turkey 11:03
Output of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products in Azerbaijan grows Business 11:03
Prospects of using waste from Azerbaijan's Dashkasan deposit to be assessed Business 11:02
Oil prices drop on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks Oil&Gas 10:41
Iranian currency rates for February 24 Finance 10:38
Turkmenistan, Turkey sign co-op program for 2021-2022 Business 10:38
Uzbek commodity exchange reports volume of goods sold for Feb. 15-23 Uzbekistan 10:30
Azerbaijan prolongs suspending business inspections until 2022 Economy 10:05
Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications talks use of alternative postal forwarding methods ICT 09:58
Azerbaijan celebrates first Tuesday of Nowruz in Nagorno-Karabakh region after many years - Trend TV Society 09:38
Azerbaijan welcomes participation of foreign companies in implementation of 'smart' projects in liberated lands Economy 09:37
French wine company plans to cultivate vineyard in Georgia Business 09:36
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 24 Uzbekistan 09:35
Biden, Iraqi prime minister discuss recent rocket attacks: White House US 08:51
FAA orders immediate inspections of some Boeing 777 engines after United failure US 08:23
Brazil reports 1,386 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours Other News 07:55
Azerbaijan unveils Jan. 2021 figures on cargo shipment through local seaports Transport 07:30
U.S. House plans vote on COVID-19 aid bill on Friday US 06:54
Biden says U.S., Canada to work toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050 US 06:18
France's COVID-19 infections surge by 20,064, deaths top 85,000 Europe 05:39
Kazakhstan, Denmark trade surges despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 05:01
At least 67 dead in Ecuador jail riots Other News 04:14
U.S. Senate confirms Biden U.N. nominee Thomas-Greenfield US 02:33
Israel registers 4,329 new COVID-19 cases, 758,810 in total Israel 01:58
Niger ruling party's Bazoum declared winner of presidential election Other News 01:19
Over 280,000 coronavirus cases detected globally over day Other News 00:42
Azerbaijan greatly increases export of persimmons since early 2021 Business 00:06
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company opens tender to repair substations Tenders 00:05
All news