Azerbaijan discloses number of imported cars in 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.4
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev disclosed number of cars, imported by Azerbaijan in 2020, at a press conference held on Mar.4, a source in the committee told Trend.
According to Mehdiyev, 53,729 vehicles were imported by Azerbaijan during the reporting year, which is 12 percent more than a year before.
"The overwhelming majority of the cars imported during this period fell on used ones," he added.
In 2019, the country imported 47,709 vehicles.
