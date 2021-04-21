Ukrainian Bees Airline plans to carry out Kyiv - Tbilisi - Kyiv flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ukrainian low-cost airline Bees Airline is planning to enter Georgia and carry out regular flights, Trend reports via the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

Bees Airline plans to carry out Kyiv - Tbilisi - Kyiv flights starting April 30 two times a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The airline applied to the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency to receive permission to launch flights to Georgia on April 15.

In addition, local airline company Myway Airlines plans to carry out flights from Tbilisi to Tel Aviv.

Tbilisi-Tel Aviv-Tbilisi flights are planned to be carried out between June 2 and October 28 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

