Kazakhstanis may travel to 13 countries of the world this June
Kazakhstanis may book this June their vacations on 43 routes to 13 countries of the world. 122 flights will be performed a week, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Nationals of Kazakhstan may travel to Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany, Georgia, Tajikistan, South Korea, and Egypt.
Besides, Air Astana plans to fly to Montenegro en route Nur-Sultan-Podgorica since June 9 and Almaty-Podgorica since June 10.
