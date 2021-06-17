Turkmenistan Airlines organizes charter flight from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines organized a charter flight from Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

In accordance with recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens who arrived on a charter flight from Turkey will undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Earlier, planes from different countries with Turkmen citizens, who were unable to return due to the same reason, have arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport (Turkmenistan).

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but the country is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

