One of flights from Russia to Azerbaijan canceled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian Azimut airline canceled flight A4259/260 on the Rostov-on-Don - Baku-Rostov-on-Don route, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the message, the flight scheduled for June 23 has been canceled.

In accordance with the decision of the aviation authorities, the flight was canceled due to an unstable epidemiological situation, the message said.

"Refunds of the full cost of tickets to passengers will be made automatically in the near future. The term for refunding funds to a bank card depends on its issuing bank," the message said.

---

