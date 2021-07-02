Vaccinated Georgian citizens can visit Netherlands - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Citizens of Georgia who have completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 will be able to visit the Netherlands for tourist purposes from July 1, Trend reports via the Georgian Embassy in the Netherlands.

“Effective July 1, the Dutch government has lifted the travel ban (for tourism purposes) for persons who have submitted a complete vaccination certificate, including a certificate issued by non-EU countries. A person with such a certificate cannot enter the Netherlands only if he leaves a country of very high risk (red code). Since Georgia is currently a high-risk country (orange code), a person from Georgia can enter the Netherlands for tourism purposes and provide a certificate of full vaccination, ” the report said.

According to the embassy, ​​the Netherlands will allow tourists who have received a full course of one of the following vaccines: Pfizer / BioNTech (Comirnaty), Astra Zeneca EU (Vaxzevria), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Moderna (Spikevax), Astra Zeneca-SK Bio ( Vaxzevria), Serum Institute of India (Covishield), Sinopharm BIBP, Sinovac.

In this case, the certificates must contain the following data: vaccine manufacturer; the date on which each dose was received; a country where vaccination was carried out; by whom the certificate was issued; his signature or seal. A document quoted in the Netherlands can be in English, German, Portuguese, Italian, or Spanish.

Tourists who provide relevant information will not have to undergo a PCR test before traveling to the Netherlands. At the same time, the embassy asks to take into account that the rules for visiting the country may change.

