Qatar Airways to operate regular flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Qatar Airways has received permission to operate regular flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Civil Aviation Agency.

The company will operate flights on the Doha-Tashkent-Doha route on Airbus 320, Airbus 321, Airbus 350, Boing 777, and Boing 787 aircrafts.

The Civil Aviation Agency did not disclose when the first flights in this direction will be launched.

Uzbekistan and Qatar signed an intergovernmental agreement on air traffic on July 9, 2021. The document stipulates that for the development of air communication between Uzbekistan and Qatar, airlines will be provided with benefits on a reciprocal basis to ensure regular flights and exemption from customs duties, taxes, and other fees.

