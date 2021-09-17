Iran to accelerate release of imported commodities from ports - Roads and Transportation Organization

Transport 17 September 2021 14:10 (UTC+04:00)
Iran to accelerate release of imported commodities from ports - Roads and Transportation Organization
Volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal disclosed
Volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal disclosed
Turkey reports 28,118 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey reports 28,118 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey's chemical exports to Kazakhstan up in value for 7M2021
Turkey's chemical exports to Kazakhstan up in value for 7M2021
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Indian EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan's top leadership, discusses Afghanistan crisis Other News 14:29
Azerbaijani Culture Minister nominates Shusha for cultural capital of Turkic world Society 14:28
India exceeds average daily COVID-19 vaccination of 18 countries Other News 14:26
Completion of harvest in Kazakhstan expected in early October - Agriculture Ministry Kazakhstan 14:23
Turkmen Petronas Carigali opens tender for insurance of oil operations Tenders 14:18
Spain delivers new electric train to Uzbekistan Business 14:17
Azerbaijan shares data on trade turnover of free convertible currency Finance 14:16
Romania decreases import of petroleum gas from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:13
Armenia's Deputy PM emphasizes need to promptly begin demarcation of border with Azerbaijan Armenia 14:12
Iran to accelerate release of imported commodities from ports - Roads and Transportation Organization Transport 14:10
Volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal disclosed Oil&Gas 13:55
Kazakhstan decreases exports of crude petroleum oil to Romania Oil&Gas 13:48
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 13:44
Uzbek President proposes to unfreeze Afghan assets in foreign banks Business 13:43
Trade official names most attractive segments of Azerbaijani market for Russian businesses Economy 13:35
'India is Amazon's second-largest technology hub' Other News 13:32
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE Ambassador expects high number of Indian visitors Other News 13:30
India to join SCO summit in Dushanbe today, Afghanistan affairs high on agenda Other News 13:29
Uzbekistan Airways Technics opens tender for provision of maintenance services Tenders 13:16
Iran to guarantee foreign investments security - President Raisi Business 13:14
Azerbaijan records surge in tourist visits for August 2021 Tourism 13:10
Georgia's external debt increases Finance 13:04
Roscosmos to deploy GLONASS monitoring stations in five countries Russia 13:00
GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October US 12:56
UK retailers extend losing streak in August Europe 12:51
Kazakhstan finalizing dev't of long-term carbon neutrality concept Kazakhstan 12:45
Gas prices in Europe once again rise to over $800 Europe 12:44
Azerbaijan's chief infectologist talks growth of COVID-19 cases in cold months Society 12:44
Guyana grants Saudi Aramco unit one-year contract to market crude Arab World 12:43
Turkmenistan to attract foreign investors for reconstruction of carbamide plant Turkmenistan 12:42
BTK railway corridor has potential to reach Asia-Pacific region via Russian ports - official Transport 12:38
Kazakhstan's president proposes to create humanitarian hub to help Afghanistan Kazakhstan 12:34
Uzbekistan remains in top 5 uranium producing countries Business 12:32
Kazakhstan looks to raise crop areas in Turkestan region Kazakhstan 11:58
Georgia shares data on new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17 Georgia 11:51
Evening dedicated to 100th anniversary of Polish sci-fi writer Stanislaw Lem held at Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:51
Relations between Pakistan, Azerbaijan to strengthen and deepen - President Alvi Politics 11:45
President of Turkmenistan arrives in Tajikistan to participate in SCO summit Turkmenistan 11:32
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 17 Uzbekistan 11:21
Azerbaijan increases import of cars Transport 11:18
Azerbaijan's value of sea cargo traffic continues to grow Transport 11:15
UK, Uzbekistan sign Memorandum of Understanding on economic co-op Business 11:14
Singaporean company to carry out seismic surveys in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11:07
Make your contribution to the revival of Karabakh! Society 11:00
Azerbaijan discloses prices for its oil Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijan's railway freight traffic grows higher in value for 8M2021 Transport 10:56
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to Kyiv Transport 10:55
Geothermal sector to set record in number of wells this year Oil&Gas 10:48
Azerbaijan reveals figures for cargo transportation by road for 8M2021 Transport 10:35
Continued investment in renewables to keep energy prices affordable – European Commission Oil&Gas 10:33
Kazakh-Chinese oil company extends tender to buy valves ICT 10:32
European Commission talks on reasons of electricity price hike Oil&Gas 10:23
Prices on secondary housing in Baku down, real estate expert explains why Society 10:03
Pakistani company to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan Business 09:41
Turkmen state concern to buy drilling equipment via tender Tenders 09:30
Oil dips as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return Oil&Gas 09:22
Trump predicts end of US under Biden US 08:45
COVID-19 not slowing climate change, world off track to meet Paris targets: UN report Other News 08:23
Bread price may increase in Georgia Business 08:00
Azerbaijan, EC working to define co-op priorities for 2021-2027 period Business 08:00
World Bank battles integrity issues, discontinues Doing Business reports Other News 07:31
3,081 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:00
Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi missile and drones attack Arab World 06:32
Biden calls for massive tax hikes on wealthy to pay for spending plan US 06:03
US approves $500 million helicopter maintenance deal for Saudis US 05:28
Turkey reports 28,118 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:55
U.S. defends Australia sub deal, says it not seeking conflict with China US 04:10
UNGA to continue honor system for vaccination in high-level conference week: spokesman Other News 03:36
Voting kicks off in Russia’s State Duma elections Russia 03:01
UN chief calls for immediate bold action on climate change Other News 02:27
Azerbaijan will bring legal proceedings against Armenia to international court - MFA Politics 02:21
Israel's COVID-19 tally tops 1.2 mln Israel 01:50
Dutch foreign minister Sigrid Kaag resigns over Afghanistan evacuations Europe 01:16
Russian court asks bailiffs to levy fines worth $620,239 on Twitter — official Russia 00:37
Turkey's chemical exports to Kazakhstan up in value for 7M2021 Turkey 00:01
Azerbaijan will hold Armenia to account for breaches of Convention on elimination of racial discrimination - deputy minister Politics 16 September 23:46
U.S. House panel to probe oil companies over climate disinformation US 16 September 23:31
Azerbaijani Qarabagh FK plays first match within group round of UEFA Conference League (UPDATE) Azerbaijan 16 September 23:03
President Raisi: Iran, Pakistan enjoy capacity for expansion of relations Politics 16 September 22:40
OIC delegation witnesses facts of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 22:33
Georgian voter files up to over 3M potential voters Georgia 16 September 22:08
Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day 2021 celebrated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16 September 21:50
Uzbekistan, Iran intend to strengthen industrial co-op Uzbekistan 16 September 21:30
Turkish jets return from NATO's air policing mission in Poland Turkey 16 September 21:29
Russia, Pakistan agree to further work within Expanded Trio on Afghanistan — statement Russia 16 September 21:19
Russian construction companies to suggest projects in liberated territories of Azerbaijan Economy 16 September 20:55
Gazprombank expects increase in discount rate in Azerbaijan Finance 16 September 20:47
"Three Brothers – 2021" int'l exercises continue with participation of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 16 September 20:22
Restoration of monuments in liberated territories of Azerbaijan discussed in Uzbekistan (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 20:17
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with EU Representative for South Caucasus Politics 16 September 19:59
Coordination Headquarters holds meeting on resolving issues in liberated territories (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 19:37
Russia calls for prompt launch of delimitation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 16 September 19:31
Illegal visit of French officials to Azerbaijan harms efforts to restore peace in region - FM (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 18:52
Business climate improves in Georgia - Georgian Business Association Business 16 September 18:51
Georgia's bean imports decrease Business 16 September 18:27
Azerbaijan shares data on volume of natural gas exported to Turkey Oil&Gas 16 September 18:24
Turkmenistan to apply Kazakhstan's experience in capital market infrastructure Finance 16 September 18:03
Saudi ACWA Power wins tender for construction of wind farm in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16 September 18:01
Russian enterprises to establish production facilities in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade Representative Economy 16 September 18:00
Georgian Insurance Supervision Service reveals largest insurer in terms of Gross Earned Premium Business 16 September 18:00
All news