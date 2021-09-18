Uzbekistan's private airline performs first flight to UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

The private airline of Uzbekistan, Qanot Sharq, performed its first flight to Sharjah (UAE), Trend reports referring to the in4avia Telegram channel.

According to the Flightradar24 service, the company flew to Sharjah and back to Tashkent. Flights are operated by Airbus A320-214.

The airline's website is still under construction. Judging by the announcement posted by the travel agency Real Dreams Travel Agency, Qanot Sharq sells tickets through intermediaries.

The cost of a ticket to Sharjah is $270, in the direction Tashkent - Sharjah - Tashkent - $370.

Five more flights on this route are planned for the end of September. In October, the company will fly to Sharjah on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Earlier it was reported that Qanot Sharq will fly from regional airports to such international destinations as Istanbul, Ankara (Turkey), Dubai (UAE), Jeddah, Medina (Saudi Arabia), Moscow, St. Petersburg (Russia), and Almaty (Kazakhstan).

The company was registered in 1998 and specializes in the field of cargo and passenger air transportation. From 2003 to 2012, she leased Il-76 aircraft from Uzbekistan Airways and operated its own charter flights.

Qanot Sharq carried over 150,000 passengers. After the transfer of all Il-76s to the Ministry of Defense, the operator's certificate was suspended. After the president signed a decree on reforms in civil aviation, the founders of the company decided to revive it, but already in the status of a regional air carrier.

