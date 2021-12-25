Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP

Transport 25 December 2021 09:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP
Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now - Kremlin spokesman
Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now - Kremlin spokesman
NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana
NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana
United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran eyes private sector cooperation in INSTC Transport 09:53
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 09:52
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local Iskenderun port for 11M2021 Turkey 09:42
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 24 Uzbekistan 09:40
Iran, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral co-op in electricity Business 09:38
Iran's SLAL shares data on imports Business 09:30
Uzbek Association plans to open brand stores in Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 09:29
UK’s Metito Utilities Limited to construct sewage treatment facilities in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:27
Georgia’s TBC Bank sees significant increase in residential real estate transactions Georgia 09:23
Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP Transport 09:21
91.2% of Azerbaijani citizens fully trust President Ilham Aliyev - SURVEY Politics 09:11
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan Arab World 08:52
Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now - Kremlin spokesman Russia 08:33
Iran’s foreign trade record broken in 13th govt. Iran 08:17
Kyrgyzstan adds 44 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 07:44
UN chief welcomes de-escalation in northern Ethiopia World 06:51
Russia conducts successful salvo launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles Russia 06:08
Turkey confirms 18,910 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:26
Many dead as refugee vessels sink in Greek waters World 04:43
NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana World 03:52
Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts - Turkish Minister Turkey 03:34
11 dead in refugee vessel tragedy off Greek island World 03:04
France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections Europe 02:20
Results of new economic path to be observed by summer: Erdogan Turkey 01:36
UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London Europe 00:47
Turkmenistan, Iran review electricity cooperation Iran 00:17
FX-protected Turkish lira deposits surpass $2.24B in value: Erdogan Turkey 24 December 23:39
Turkmenistan became one of the first countries to register the “Sputnik Light” vaccine Turkmenistan 24 December 23:24
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members pray in Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 24 December 22:32
Today I am saddened only by the fact that my father did not live to see this day - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 22:14
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev plant tree on territory of military unit in Hadrut Politics 24 December 21:37
President Ilham Aliyev sets example by doing 15 pull ups (VIDEO) Politics 24 December 21:29
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Instagram page on occasion of birthday of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 21:08
Azerbaijani President’s special rep talks work related to 'great return' of people to Karabakh region Politics 24 December 20:56
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 24 December 20:51
Azerbaijani, Armenian public reps meet in Russia for the first time after second Karabakh war Politics 24 December 20:50
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:33
I would like to express gratitude to Azerbaijani people for congratulations and support - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:32
Support of people gives me strength and strengthens my will – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:31
After victory, our power, authority, sphere of influence expanded – Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:29
I celebrated my 50th birthday in Karabakh's Aghjabadi while my 60th birthday in Karabakh's Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:16
Azerbaijan - leader of South Caucasus, says deputy chairman of ruling party Politics 24 December 20:14
Distribution of liberated lands between two economic regions important – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Politics 24 December 20:13
Azerbaijan to continue work launched in liberated lands in 2022 – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Economy 24 December 19:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 24 December 19:23
Shusha operation already became saga - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 19:14
Georgian Parliament speaker resigns Georgia 24 December 18:59
Not one, not two, but many commando brigades already being established in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:48
Azerbaijan implements projects in liberated lands that amazed the whole world – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Politics 24 December 18:48
Azerbaijan’s Bahar field reduces gas sales Oil&Gas 24 December 18:47
Establishment of commando brigade is novelty for us - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:44
Azerbaijan confirms 559 more COVID-19 cases, 1,104 recoveries Society 24 December 18:38
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 24 December 18:37
Greenfields Petroleum discloses Gum Deniz field’s oil sale volume Oil&Gas 24 December 18:33
I can say it again – there is no Armenian army today - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:31
President of LUKOIL sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:29
We never waged war against civilian population - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:29
Anyone visiting liberated lands can witness Armenian savagery – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:28
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members visit Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 18:02
I repeatedly said that Azerbaijani people would never come to terms with occupation - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:00
Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 17:58
By the end of this year, 130 more families will be provided with new apartments - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 17:55
Iran, Russia to expand communication technology co-op Business 24 December 17:55
Azerbaijan led by President Ilham Aliyev recognized in world as country of political stability, tolerance - Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Politics 24 December 17:54
France says COVID tests needed for trips to its overseas territories Europe 24 December 17:51
Georgia sees slight increase in exports of copper ores Georgia 24 December 17:37
United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge US 24 December 17:36
Kazakhstan intends to build road to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 24 December 17:29
Sports broadcasting tech co Pixellot in UAE deal Israel 24 December 17:27
Azerbaijan approves rules on open tenders Economy 24 December 17:21
Price of Russian gas for EU under long-term contracts reaches $250-300 — Novak Russia 24 December 17:20
President of Ukraine congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 17:04
Agreements outlined in statements on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh being implemented – Russia's MFA Politics 24 December 16:57
Largest operator of freight cars in Kazakhstan to buy electricity via tender Tenders 24 December 16:56
Even if it is outside the country and if we see it as threat, no-one can stop us - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:56
Azerbaijani education minister talks about implementation of innovative projects in Karabakh region Society 24 December 16:48
National Bank of Georgia forecasts inflation to decline in 2022 Georgia 24 December 16:39
Second Karabakh war showed indomitable resolve of Azerbaijani Army and Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:34
PM of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:28
Turkmen firm becomes member of Nexia International Business 24 December 16:28
Hadrut operation was operation of special importance in second Karabakh war - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:24
Georgian PM calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:19
Opening of military unit in Hadrut settlement is of great importance – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:16
Russia welcomes int’l efforts to normalize Baku-Yerevan ties - MFA Politics 24 December 16:06
Chairperson of Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly phones President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:05
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:02
IMF reveals forecasts for SOFAZ assets in 2021-2026 Oil&Gas 24 December 15:58
We're working to rapidly launch implementation of specific transport projects – Russia's MFA Politics 24 December 15:51
Uzbek company to assemble Chevrolet cars Uzbekistan 24 December 15:49
All participants of "3+3" format interested to continue joint work - Russia's MFA Politics 24 December 15:47
Electricity prices in Europe rise 4-5 times due to gas crisis, could still grow — Novak Europe 24 December 15:42
Georgia sees increase in construction cost index Georgia 24 December 15:34
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phones Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 15:31
Adviser to President of Russia’s Chechen Republic congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 15:25
UK PM's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 15:24
TotalEnergies chairman of board congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 15:24
Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products reaches record growth - deputy minister Economy 24 December 15:23
bp CEO congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 15:22
Uzbekistan plans to extend VAT exemption for several products Uzbekistan 24 December 15:03
India a country with tradition that promotes Ahimsa,, Karuna: Dalai Lama Other News 24 December 14:56
All news