Regular container block train arrives from China to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30

By Sadraddin Agdjayev – Trend:

The block train, consisting of fifty 40 foot containers, arrived in Azerbaijan from China, Trend reports citing the subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container LLC.

Thus, various cargoes were sent to Azerbaijan on Dec. 6, 2021. Containers arrived from Aktau port to Baku on 29 December with the delay for several days due to the worsening of weather conditions, ADY Container said.

Containers were delivered to Baku by the 'Garadakh' feeder ship, owned by Caspian Shipping Company.

The regular container shipments will be carried out from China to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, in accordance with agreement between the Ministry of Economics of Azerbaijan and Chinese Xian Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co, during 2022.

Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Chinese companies gained a broader scope after agreement on strategic cooperation in transport-transit sphere, reached in Beijing with the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC under the One Belt and One Road initiative.