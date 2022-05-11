Russian airline resumes flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Russian Azimuth Airlines has resumed flights on the Sochi-Baku-Sochi route, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the airport, until May 30, flights will be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

"On Wednesdays and Sundays, Azimuth Airlines will operate this flight with a transfer in Mineralnye Vody," the airport said.

The aircraft is scheduled to land in Baku at 03:20 (GMT +4), and depart for Sochi at 03:50 (GMT +4).

Azimuth Airlines resumed flights on the Sochi-Baku-Sochi route on May 9.