Iran’s transit trade performance goes down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Cargo transit through Iran decreased by 1.74 percent, during the first 4 months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

As reflected in in the report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), 4.78 million tons of cargo were transited through Iran for 4 months.

Iran is located on a number of international transit routes, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor, and the East-West International Corridor. Nevertheless, the infrastructures along the route of these routes passing through the country are not fully sufficient, and the territory of Iran is not considered a reliable route for international cargo companies. Also, a number of international sanctions have been applied against this country. That’s why, international companies are not interested in cargo transit through Iran.

Currently, there are 2,793 km of controlled-access highways, 45,170 km of highways, and freeways in operation in Iran.

The length of railway lines in Iran is currently 14,984 kilometers. At present, 978 locomotives, 29,305 freight wagons, and 2,153 passenger wagons are in operation on Iran's railways.

In total, more than 12.9 million tons of cargo were transited through Iran in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through March 20, 2023).

This is an increase of 2.2 percent compared to the preceding year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

