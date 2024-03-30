Turkmenistan to launch traffic on Tejen - Mary expressway

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 30. Turkmenistan is preparing for the opening of traffic on the Tejen - Mary expressway in April this year, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Myakhridzhemal Mammadova at a government meeting.

She noted that in Turkmenistan, in April this year, the opening of many social facilities is planned, as well as large-scale cultural events dedicated to significant dates and holidays.

"The main events include celebrations in honor of World Health Day, Eid al–Fitr and the National Holiday of the Turkmen Horse, the opening ceremony of the Tejen - Mary section of the Ashgabat - Turkmenabat high-speed highway, and the reconstructed 'Ene mähri' medical center in Mary city.

Meanwhile, the Tejen - Mary highway is the second section of the large-scale, three-stage construction of the 600-kilometer Ashgabat - Turkmenbashi highway, which began in 2019.

The first section with a length of about 250 kilometers Ashgabat - Tejen was commissioned in October 2021 and is currently being successfully used.

The highway opens up new prospects for transport links with neighboring countries along the Great Silk Road, providing trucks with direct access to Turkmenbashi city, from where sea routes open to various regions, including the Caucasus, Europe, and the Gulf countries.