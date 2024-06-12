Azerbaijani airports' entry into ACI boosts Caspian, Central Asian co-op - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijani airports' (Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Ganja International Airport) joining ACI (Airports Council International) enables it to develop cooperation in the Caspian and Central Asian regions, CEO at ACI Luis Felipe de Oliveira told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the CANSO World Summit on Air Navigation in Baku today.

According to him, Azerbaijan's airports became important members of ACI in 2024.

"We are a global organization that brings together airports and represents around 2,100 airports worldwide, accounting for about 95 percent of global traffic. Airports play a key role in economic development, and it is very important for us to cooperate with their navigation providers.

We are a system that provides services for about 10 percent of the world economy. Our members play a key role in ensuring a sustainable future for aviation," the CEO added.

To note, Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Ganja International Airport became members of ACI this April.

The Canada-based Airports Council International (ACI) is a group of airport officials that work to establish uniform standards for the airport business. It has been around since 1991, and its members run over 2,000 airports.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel