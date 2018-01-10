Tajik, Uzbek PMs to discuss demarcation of borders

10 January 2018 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Dushanbe will host meetings of two Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commissions on delimitation and demarcation of borders, Tajik media reported.

The delegations of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, headed by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda and his Uzbek counterpart Abdullah Aripov, will take part in the meetings.

The talks will be held within the framework of the working visit of Aripov to Dushanbe. Aripov is expected to meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The parties are expected to discuss not only the disputable part of the borders, but also bilateral economic cooperation, as well as the preparation of the official visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Dushanbe.

The length of the state border of Tajikistan with Uzbekistan is 1332.9 kilometers. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, about 20 percent of the line of the Tajik-Uzbek state border has been left undivided.

Azernews Newspaper
