Tajik parliament speaker visits Qatar for participation in 140th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

Speaker of Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli), Shukurjon Zuhurov has left for Qatar for participation in the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), reports Trend citing to news.tj

While in Doha, Shukurjon Zuhurov will hold a number of bilateral meetings with high-ranking Qatari state officials to discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, Zuhurov will also discuss with Qatari high-ranking officials issues related to attraction of investments in Tajikistan’s economy and employment of Tajik labor migrants in Qatar.

Recall, Tajikistan and Qatar have signed a government-to-government agreement on regulation of recruitment of manpower from Tajikistan.

The document was inked by Ms. Sumangul Taghoizoda, Minister of Labor, Migration and Employment of Population of Tajikistan, and Mr. Yousef bin Mohamed al Othman Fakhroo, Minister of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs of Qatar, in Doha on February 3.

The agreement, in particular, includes the procedures and regulations of workers recruitment, in addition to the formation of a joint committee of the two sides to be held annually, to facilitate the recruitment procedures between the two countries.

The 140th Assembly of the IPU will take place in Doha from April 6-10 April 2019. All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, will meet on this occasion. Theme of the General Debate: Parliaments as platforms to enhance education for peace, security and the rule of law.

Established by Frederic Passy (France) and William Randal Cremer (United Kingdom) in 1889, the Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations. Initially, the organization was for individual parliamentarians, but has since transformed into an international organization of the parliaments of sovereign states. The national parliaments of 178 countries are members of the IPU, and 12 regional parliamentary assemblies are associate members. The IPU has permanent observer status at the United Nations General Assembly.

