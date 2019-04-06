Emergency Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss establishment of early warning system

6 April 2019 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Emergency Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had the first joint meeting in Bishkek, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan said, reports Trend citing to akipress.com

Representatives of three countries considered several issues related to further development of cross-border cooperation, including cooperation and sharing practices in respond to transboundary natural and man-induced disasters; joint preventive and liquidation efforts in border areas of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; monitoring and forecasting natural disasters in border areas and ways to improve exchange of information.

The countries also considered creation of the transboundary early warning system for disaster threats, joint disaster drills.

The protocol was signed at the end of the meeting stipulating the joint actions aimed to improve cross-border cooperation.

