Digitalization, ecology, and regionalization projects - OSCE chairman on prospects for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

9 April 2019 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

20 years of the OSCE presence in Kyrgyzstan are 20 years of successful cooperation in all three areas, in particular, in the military-political, economic-environmental, humanitarian and human rights, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák told in Bishkek at the conference “20 years of OSCE presence in the Kyrgyz Republic, reports Trend with reference to kabar.kg

“We see concrete results, we discussed them with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic today. We can especially note the activity connected with the democratization of the process, as well as the involvement of young people, women, PWDs and their full participation in the functioning of society,” he said. The OSCE Chairman-in-Office pointed out that further cooperation is expected in the future.

“We are very pleased that the Government of Kyrgyzstan perceives the OSCE mission as its partner, and there are a number of projects on which we will work in the future. We are confident that this is a collaboration that benefits both sides,” he added.

In particular, the diplomat noted the projects of digitalization of society, environmental protection, the project of regionalization and cooperation with regional authorities.

Miroslav Lajčák expressed his intention to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:08
Valentina Shevchenko arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 8 April 11:02
Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decree on marking 10th anniversary of April Revolution
Central Asia 6 April 12:58
Emergency Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss establishment of early warning system
Central Asia 6 April 09:40
Kyrgyzstan in discussion with Investment Facility for Central Asia concerning 30 MER grant for digital transformation
Central Asia 5 April 15:01
Kyrgyzstan hopes to bring trade turnover with Russia to $2 billions
Central Asia 5 April 10:44
Latest
OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:08
Kazakh tenge strengthens against US dollar
Finance 12:05
Witnesses in case of ex-head of International Bank of Azerbaijan talk frauds with loans
Business 12:05
Tajik parliament speaker reportedly holds talks in Doha to discuss labor migration issues
Central Asia 11:56
Netanyahu bluffing about Judea and Samaria?
Commentary 11:55
PwC Azerbaijan's Country Managing Partner presented at inaugural Coaching & Leadership Conference in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 11:30
President, first lady meet parents of Azerbaijan’s 10 millionth citizen (PHOTO)
Politics 11:23
Kazakhstan's Karaganda region plans to increase cabbage yield
Economy 11:15
Production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil field to be suspended
Oil&Gas 11:14