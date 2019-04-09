Digitalization, ecology, and regionalization projects - OSCE chairman on prospects for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

20 years of the OSCE presence in Kyrgyzstan are 20 years of successful cooperation in all three areas, in particular, in the military-political, economic-environmental, humanitarian and human rights, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák told in Bishkek at the conference “20 years of OSCE presence in the Kyrgyz Republic, reports Trend with reference to kabar.kg

“We see concrete results, we discussed them with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic today. We can especially note the activity connected with the democratization of the process, as well as the involvement of young people, women, PWDs and their full participation in the functioning of society,” he said. The OSCE Chairman-in-Office pointed out that further cooperation is expected in the future.

“We are very pleased that the Government of Kyrgyzstan perceives the OSCE mission as its partner, and there are a number of projects on which we will work in the future. We are confident that this is a collaboration that benefits both sides,” he added.

In particular, the diplomat noted the projects of digitalization of society, environmental protection, the project of regionalization and cooperation with regional authorities.

Miroslav Lajčák expressed his intention to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.

