Jeenbekov will pay official visit to Germany

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov will pay an official visit to Germany on April 15-16, reports Trend with reference to kabar.kg.

He noted that the head of state will visit Germany at the invitation of German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The first official visit of the President to Germany will begin with a visit to the capital of Bavaria - Munich. During his stay in Munich, a meeting with the leadership of Bavaria, a business forum will be held, and the head of state will address the Hans Seidel Foundation are. Meetings of the Kyrgyz President with compatriots are also planned,” he said.

Further, the main political meetings of Sooronbay Jeenbekov with President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and also with President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble will take place on April 16 in Berlin, Sydykov said.

“A good political foundation has been created for the upcoming visit of the Kyrgyz president. Kyrgyzstan as a democratic country in Central Asia is respected and supported by both the Chancellor and the President of Germany. As a result of Angela Merkel’s visit to Kyrgyzstan, certain advances have been made in building up bilateral economic ties. As a result of the visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2017, the second days of the German economy were held, in which a solid delegation from the Federal Republic of Germany took part. The president’s visit should serve as a breakthrough in bilateral trade and economic ties,” he said.

