Head of central region of Turkmenistan appointed

Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who previously held the post of deputy head of Ahal region, the central one in Turkmenistan, has been appointed as head of the region, Trend reports with reference to a decree by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Former head of Ahal region Shokhrat Amangeldiev has been relieved of his post due to his transfer to another job.

In terms of the size of its territory, Ahal region is the second one in Turkmenistan after the Balkan region. The main areas of specialization of agriculture are wheat production, cotton growing, vegetable growing, viticulture, dairy production, cattle breeding and sericulture.

Ahal region ranks fourth in terms of industrial production in Turkmenistan, second in terms of gas production, according to the State Statistics Committee of the country. Chemical, textile, food, pulp and paper, as well as building materials industries are also branches of specialization.

In April, construction of an administrative center of the Ahal region started in the territory of the Gokdepe district of the region.

Ahal region is located on the border of Iran in the foothills of the Kopetdag mountains.

