China to provide $3.72B in aid to Central Asian countries

According to the Xinhua Agency, China will develop plans for cooperation with Central Asian countries in poverty reduction through science and technology to strengthen development potential.

Chinese-funded enterprises will be encouraged to create more local jobs. China will provide 26 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) of financial support and gratuitous assistance to the Central Asian states.

The meeting is also attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The meeting is taking place in Xi'an (northwest China's Shaanxi Province).