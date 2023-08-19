Presidents of five Central Asian countries to meet in Dushanbe in mid-September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The meeting of the heads of states of Central Asian countries is scheduled for September 14-15 and will be held in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

During the consultative meeting of the leaders of Central Asia, important documents will be signed. The most significant of them will be the final declaration, which will be approved by the heads of state.

In addition, two key agreements will also be signed in Dushanbe: one will cover the field of land transport, and the other will be related to youth policy.

Tajikistan has proposed to hold 12 more additional events during the consultative meeting of the Presidents of Central Asian countries. Among them are an economic forum, a meeting of scientists, cultural events and an exhibition of national dishes representing the culinary traditions of all five states of the region.