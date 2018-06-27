Flights between Astana, Vienna may be resumed

27 June 2018 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Kazakhstan offered Austria to resume direct regular flights between Astana and Vienna, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan said in a statement June 27.

This issue was discussed during the meeting of the Kazakh-Austrian working group on transport and infrastructure co-chaired by First Deputy Minister for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport, Innovation and Technology of Austria Andreas Reichhardt.

“The Kazakh side stressed the importance of resumption of direct flights between the countries and expressed readiness to begin the negotiation process in the near future,” the Ministry for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan said.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the areas of road and rail transport, civil aviation, as well as implementation of joint projects in the transport and logistics sector.

