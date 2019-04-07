President: Kazakhstanis’ health is under my close attention

7 April 2019 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has told today about work underway in the healthcare sector, Trend reported citing Kazinform.

"Today is World Health Day. This year it is dedicated to universal health coverage. In Kazakhstan, KZT 1 trillion 180 billion from the central government budget has been allocated for healthcare. Much is being done, including as part of the statutory free medical assistance. However, that is not enough," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed on Twitter.

As the Head of State said, there are still some difficulties with access to basic health services in the regions. "It is essential to continue work in this regard. The issues of citizens' health protection are under my careful attention," the President said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan paving highway to Kazakh border
Economy 6 April 13:15
Kazakhstan may purchase tractors from Indian companies
Economy 6 April 13:00
National Bank of Kazakhstan sets new rate of tenge to foreign currency
Finance 6 April 11:52
Kazakhstan's insurance companies earn over $150 M
Economy 6 April 10:43
WB reveals forecast for Kazakhstan’s GDP growth
Economy 6 April 09:53
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase computer systems
Tenders 5 April 17:21
Latest
China's gold reserves grow for 4th month in March
China 16:41
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Off Chile Coast - USGS
Other News 16:04
Onion price decreases, tomato price increases in Iran
Business 15:49
Number of Azerbaijanis visiting Iran’s Ardabil province increases
Business 15:20
Over 300 people evacuated from homes in Moscow due to fire
Russia 14:44
World Health Day observed in China
China 14:17
Azerbaijan plans to introduce face recognition system
Economy 13:45
Baku holds bike ride under the motto "Less cars, more life" (PHOTO)
Society 13:34
Oil minister: Iran, Iraq reach initial agreement on development of two fields
Business 13:08